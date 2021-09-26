Enjoy your little slice of the countryside!! This home modular, ranch style home is being sold AS-IS only. Built in 1992, this home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, main floor laundry and ample living space. It sits on 2.03 acres, has its own well and septic and 2 small outbuildings in the back yard. Just outside of Moville to the North, the home is protected by many trees as a windbreak and will make its new owners very happy...
3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $179,950
