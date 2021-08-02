 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $185,500

This home was entirely redone inside and out 2 years ago. The kitchen has a brand new fridge, soft close drawers and cabinets, a breakfast bar and opens up to the huge living room. The 3 bedrooms are large and conveniently located on the main floor. Off the kitchen is also the main floor laundry with new washer and dryer and a mudroom that leads to the patio. The yard is big with a nice shed for your lawn tools. Downstairs has a new family room and a storage room with shelves. The front steps are also new and add nice character to this home. There isn`t anything like this one in the Moville area so get in and check this out!!!!

