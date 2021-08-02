This home was entirely redone inside and out 2 years ago. The kitchen has a brand new fridge, soft close drawers and cabinets, a breakfast bar and opens up to the huge living room. The 3 bedrooms are large and conveniently located on the main floor. Off the kitchen is also the main floor laundry with new washer and dryer and a mudroom that leads to the patio. The yard is big with a nice shed for your lawn tools. Downstairs has a new family room and a storage room with shelves. The front steps are also new and add nice character to this home. There isn`t anything like this one in the Moville area so get in and check this out!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $185,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…