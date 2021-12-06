3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $215,000

This spacious home with a ton of storage is waiting for you and your family!! It is nestled in on a quiet street just a block away from the city pool and has a great~sized back yard!! The main floor of the home hosts a huge living room (23x13), a formal dining room with space for a large table, and a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a sliding glass door that provides access to the back yard. Also on the main is a master bedroom that currently fits a king bed, a 1/2 master bath, and two other bedrooms and a full bath. Both bathrooms have access to a tub/shower combo. The lower level of the home has a large family room with a gas fireplace, a 3/4 bath, laundry area, as well as two other rooms that could be used as bedrooms or office space too (no egress windows.) This house also features a tuck under oversized garage for additional storage as well as a shed in the back. If you are looking for a home to put your stamp on to make your own, this is it ~ just add two egress windows and you've created a 5 bedroom home~INSTANT EQUITY!! The living room has new carpet (2021), the furnace was new (2010), a tankless water heater, water softener, updated main floor bathrooms, and the shingles replaced (2014.) All room sizes are approximate and are to be verified by buyers/buyers agent..