3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $225,000

Super nice, neat and clean split foyer home located on the golf course. New deck and privacy fence 10 years ago, new roof and siding 7 years ago, new HVAC, garage doors and exterior doors 3 years ago. The updated exterior entrance foyer adds great curb appeal as well as a warm welcome to the front door. With sliders to the deck off the dining area and sliders to the patio off the basement area you will love entertaining in the fenced in backyard. The oversized 2 1/2 stall garage is also a huge plus!

