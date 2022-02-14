 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $235,000

Absolutely spotless 3 bedroom 2 bath split foyer in a quiet Moville neighborhood!! This one is a must see with all new paint and floor coverings throughout!! Within the last few years the home has had new cabinets, new windows, new siding, roof, a 4 season room added, furnace and heat pump replaced, water heater replaced and more!! The home also features master bath, heated garage, private master bedroom deck, deck off from 4 season room, storage under 4 season room, a large level lot and a 18x20 shed that has garage doors!! This is a must see!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News