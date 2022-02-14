3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $235,000

Absolutely spotless 3 bedroom 2 bath split foyer in a quiet Moville neighborhood!! This one is a must see with all new paint and floor coverings throughout!! Within the last few years the home has had new cabinets, new windows, new siding, roof, a 4 season room added, furnace and heat pump replaced, water heater replaced and more!! The home also features master bath, heated garage, private master bedroom deck, deck off from 4 season room, storage under 4 season room, a large level lot and a 18x20 shed that has garage doors!! This is a must see!!!