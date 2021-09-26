3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $250,000

This is a great home and location. If you're looking for a home with lots of yard space this one is it. There are many updates inside and out. The kitchen counters and appliances, floors though out the home, new Heat pump and A/C, outside has been re sided and the roof is newer and new vinyl windows . There's a good amount of storage area in the basement with the other half being finished aslo additional storage outside. Off the back of the home there's a three season porch with an outside deck attached to it. There's another private deck off the master bedroom. The driveway splits where one goes down to the garage with drain tiles the other stays up and goes along side the house. finally there is another new two stall garage in the back of the house.