3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $415,000

New construction ranch style home in the Ridge Development in Moville. This house will be just a quick walk away from the local 9 hole golf course on the north side of town. This property will feature a 3 car garage with a covered front porch and covered back patio. The floor plan is also wide open. When you enter the house from the front door you will encounter the living room, dining room, and kitchen. You will notice 2 spacious bedrooms and a bathroom to your right, and the master bedroom complete with a large WIC and master bathroom to your left. The buyer will also have the option to finish the basement prior to closing. All finishes can still be chosen by the buyer besides the windows and cabinets. The yard will also be sodded and sprinkled...

