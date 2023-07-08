Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath modern ranch located in the Ridge Development in Moville. Nice open concept main floor. White and Black shaker kitchen cabinets. Hidden pantry room behind the refrigerator, quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathroom vanities. The master suite is spacious with a huge walk in L-shaped closet, double vanities in the bath, private toilet room and a stunning walk in shower. Main floor laundry off the garage and gives access to the Master WIC as well. Huge drop zone of the garage. The walkout lower level could be finished to add an additional two bedrooms and a full bath. This stunning home is located on over 1/2 acre lot..