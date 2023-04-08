New construction ranch style home in the Ridge Development in Moville. This house will be just a quick walk away from the local 9 hole golf course on the north side of town. This property will feature a 3 car garage with a covered front porch and deck stemming off of the dining room. When you enter the house from the front door you will encounter the living room, dining room, and kitchen. You will notice 2 bedrooms and a bathroom to your right, and the master bedroom complete with a large WIC and master bathroom to your left. The laundry room is also located in the mud room connected to the garage. The basement is a walk out and can be finished prior to closing if requested. Most finishes can still be picked by the buyer. The yard will also have a sprinkler system with sod.