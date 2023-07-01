Check out this very well maintained townhome in North Sioux City, SD. This 3 bed, 3 bath ranch has many upgrades!! Main level is open concept with laundry and a large pantry. Master bath has walk~in tiled shower and large walk~in closet. The basement has a finished family room, 3rd bedroom, additional bathroom and a large area that can be used as a 4th bedroom w/egress, office, den or additional family room. Outside you have a deck with storage beneath, landscaping, sprinkler and a fully privacy fenced yard. No HOA. All kitchen appliances, water softener, washer and dryer stay with the home. Room sizes are approximate, escrow fee split 50/50...
3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Le Mars woman recently won $50,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Lisa McClish bought her winning ticket at Dailey Stop, 327 Plymouth St. …
Officers took the boy to his home and observed food and possibly rodent droppings on the living room floor. The kitchen smelled of rotten food…
At 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue.
Residents of an Arnolds Park mobile home community have been asked to pack up and leave in 90 days. Some are on disability. Others invested th…
For fans of the original “Justified,” “City Primeval” isn’t a sequel but another look at the universe.