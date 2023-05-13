Check out this very well maintained townhome in North Sioux City, SD. This 3 bed, 3 bath ranch has many upgrades!! Main level is open concept with laundry and a large pantry. Master bath has walk~in tiled shower and large walk~in closet. The basement has a finished family room, 3rd bedroom, additional bathroom and a large area that can be used as a 4th bedroom w\egress, office, den or additional family room. Outside you have a deck with storage beneath, landscaping, sprinkler and a fully privacy fenced yard. No HOA. All kitchen appliances, water softener, washer and dryer stay with the home. Room sizes are approximate, escrow fee split 50\50..
3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $354,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
OVG360, which provides venue management, food services and hospitality to the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, has named Jen Whipp…
Per authorities: Highway Patrol attempted to stop a driver traveling more than 100 mph and driving erratically on Highway 50 in Clay County. T…
Letter: "Hello vets. I know this is a conservative state but did you realize that all of our representatives in Congress voted with Speaker Mc…
The driver of the Honda was unconscious at the scene and was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. T…
"What is the problem with controllers on stoplights, right now?" Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott asked during the council comments portion of the C…