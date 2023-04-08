Check out this very well maintained townhome in North Sioux City, SD. This 3 bed, 3 bath ranch has many upgrades!! Main level is open concept with laundry and a large pantry. Master bath has walk-in tiled shower and large walk-in closet. The basement has a finished family room, 3rd bedroom, additional bathroom and a large area that can be used as a 4th bedroom w\egress, office, den or additional family room. Outside you have a deck with storage beneath, landscaping, sprinkler and a fully privacy fenced yard. No HOA. All kitchen appliances, water softener, washer and dryer stay with the home. Room sizes are approximate, escrow fee split 50\50...
3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
The Akron-Westfield school board unanimously voted to expel two unidentified students during two school board closed sessions. The move came a…
The winner could claim a $40.03 million annuity or the $21.28 million cash option. That's a record for the game.
Three people died Monday in a crash involving three vehicles on Nebraska Highway 35 between Emerson and Hubbard. According to the Dakota Count…
Before Judge James Daane