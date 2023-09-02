This Modern Farmhouse built in 2021 features 3 bed, 2 bath + 1260SF garage, has open concept living\kitchen, huge walk~in pantry, main floor laundry and drop zone located off of garage, master bedroom closet acts as safe room if needed for a storm, privacy fenced yard extends 10 ft. past fence line with sprinkler system in front and back yards. This house has a clean, poured 4 ft. crawl space. Dakota Valley Schools..
3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $390,000

Updated
