3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $409,999

Come home to 217 Delmar Circle, a most beautiful and spacious townhome on a cul-de-sac in the River Valley development. Trumping any of its new construction competition, this property is unique for the area not only because of its tasteful, high-caliber, modern finishes, but also its large (~1/3 of an acre!), private/fenced lot. You will appreciate a timeless exterior when you arrive, with a mixture of exterior materials, a front covered porch, and landscaping. Inside you will find a light, bright space with continuous flooring throughout the living areas, making the home seem even bigger than it already is. Off the foyer is a spacious front bedroom and the main floor laundry, which is connected to the main bathroom. Both have tile flooring, and feature upgrades like solid surface counters, and bonus storage in the laundry room. Off the laundry is the garage, which is good sized & heated. Moving to the heart of the home, the kitchen, dining, and living spaces are all open to one another, making entertaining and living easy. The large kitchen features white cabinets that were perfectly paired with a most-stunning granite counter choice. The Frigidaire stainless steel appliances all stay. The dining is spacious, offering room for a large table, and the living room features a beautiful fireplace and mantle with chic, fresh black paint. The master en suite is the showstopper here, with a large bedroom, double closets, and a four-piece bath, with double vanities, large soak tub, upgraded tile/glass door shower, + toilet closet. In the basement you will find a freshly built space (2020), all done by Bob Nelson, complete with a large family room, oversized bedroom, magazine-ready full bathroom, plus storage galore! In the back is a 14x16 concrete patio, plenty of grass, landscaping, trees for privacy, and oh-so coveted sunset views. Come home to 217 Delmar Circle today.