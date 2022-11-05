3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $419,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY TOWNHOME OPPORTUNITY! These townhomes are located in Lakeshore Estates and they are a 1st of their kind - there are no other townhomes like these in this area! Three bedroom, three bath with luxury finishes that include hard surface countertops and custom cabinetry. ACT FAST and you could have the option to pick the finishes! Check out the Amenities List for all the finishes. There is a very large oversized HEATED garage that will fit all the toys - boats, motorcycles, side-by-sides, you name it! It will be equipped with the electric outlets for your campers or electric cars - buyer's choice! Built by Derrick Construction where Quality, Service and Satisfaction is our Priority! Seller is a licensed agent.