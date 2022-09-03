 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $439,900

3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $439,900

Built in 2021 and still like brand new, 3 bed, 2 bath + 1260SF garage, open concept living/kitchen, huge walkin pantry, main floor laundry and drop zone off of garage, privacy fenced yard extends 10 ft. past fence line with sprinkler system in front and back yards. Yard will be seeded in early September. Dakota Valley school district...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Royal, Iowa crash injures three

Royal, Iowa crash injures three

 Steen's vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled several times. She and two children in the vehicle were transported to Spencer Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday

Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday

Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell said two men, who didn't know each other, were engaged in an argument. During that argument, he said the man driving an older model white Ford Explorer, pulled out a handgun. 

Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee

Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee

Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News