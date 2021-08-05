New layout and new construction. Sample photos only. 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch, located in River Valley, NSC, SD. Take advantage of SD tax structure. 1807 sq ft open concept design to enjoy and the covered deck right off the kitchen. So much potential and main floor professional custom design choices already made. Master Suite features large closet & bath, w\ dbl vanity & tile walk-in shower. Luxury vinyl tile floors, electric fireplace, island, solid surface counters, main floor laundry and walk-in pantry. Daylight windows in lower level for amazing future finishes and Gerkin Rhino windows on the main. Just move in. Completion December 26th. Room dimensions may adjust and to be verified by buyer\buyer`s agent..
3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $489,750
