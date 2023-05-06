Welcome Home to this GORGEOUS and SPACIOUS home!! Step on in to class and elegance while still providing that comfort of home. You are sure to love the beautiful fireplace, updated light fixtures (with stunning fandelier) and large center kitchen island. The kitchen is fit for a chef with plenty of quartz counter space, and large pantry. Additional beautiful features of this open concept home include natural stone on the exterioir, 9~foot ceilings, high efficiency furnace, 50 gallon electric water heater, ceramic tile in laundry, gorgeous wood floors, master bath with tiled walk in shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Plenty more to see in this stunning ranch style home in South Dakota!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $499,000
-
- Updated
