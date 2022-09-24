3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $519,750

New layout and new construction. Custom designed 1801 sq ft ranch w\ 3 bedroom, 2 bath on main floor, located in River Valley, NSC, SD. Take advantage of SD tax structure. 1801 sq ft open concept design to enjoy and the concrete covered deck right off the kitchen. So much potential and main floor professional custom design choices already made. Primary Suite features large closet & bath, w\ dbl vanity & tile walk~in shower. Luxury vinyl tile floors, 74" electric fireplace, island, solid surface counters, main floor laundry and walk~in pantry. Daylight windows in lower level for amazing future finishes and Gerkin Rhino windows on the main. Upgraded quartz counter tops throughout the home, heated garage and electric fireplace. Room dimensions may adjust...