3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $539,000

Wynstone new construction "Fairview" open concept floor plan with estimated completion date mid-June by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 3 bedroom 2 bath featuring: large pantry, master suite with walk-in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room. Covered concrete deck off eating area plus ready to finish basement with daylight windows. Corner lot in the Riverview subdivision. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat and 85 gal Marathon hot water heater. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes.