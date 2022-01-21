3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $548,000

New construction "Champion" open concept floor plan with estimated completion mid-July by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 3 stall garage featuring: large pantry, master suite with walk-in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room. Covered deck off eating area plus ready to finish basement with daylight windows. West views overlooking farm ground and McCook Lake to the North. High efficiency furnace plus programmable thermostat and 85 gal Marathon hot water heater. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes..