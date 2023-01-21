3 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $615,000

Looking for your new home is South Dakota?? Well look no further. This new construction home in the new Lakeshore Estates development is completely done and ready for you to move right in!!! This home has some truly amazing features, starting outside with a sleek modern look, LP smart siding, back deck and sprinkled yard with new sod. You are going to be wowed when you walk in this home. The open concept kitchen has quartz counters, soft close doors and drawers, island seating and still room for a dining room table next to the sliders that go to the large back deck. There is also an awesome walk in pantry equipped with upper shelving, lower cabinets, countertops and outlets. This is small appliance heaven;) The living room has an amazing floor to ceiling stacked stone gas fireplace that is sure to make this home warm and cozy. You are going to fall in love with the Master Suite. This large room has sliders to the back deck, and a barn door leading to the master bath which has tile floors, a tile shower with glass door, double sinks, soft close doors and drawers, a linen cabinet, and a separate water closet. There is also a generous walk in closet. To finish off the main floor there are 2 more bedrooms; a main full bathroom with unique textured tile for the tub surround; and a mudroom coming in from the 3 stall garage that is a great drop zone, has a mudroom sink and cabinets and houses the main floor laundry. And wait until you see all of the potential in the unfinished basement. With all the light coming in from the 6 garden level windows, this basement definitely wont feel like a dungeon. It is plumbed for a bathroom, and has room for a bedroom or two depending on your needs. And still has plenty of room for a family/rec room/work out room etc. plus room for storage and utilities. This new home does not disappoint, and it could be yours. Take a look, before it's gone.....