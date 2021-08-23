 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ponca - $117,500

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This 3~bedroom, 2~bath home sits on a large corner lot close to the school!! It has had many updates including shingles, gutters, siding, and appliances which were replaced in approximately 2019. It also includes a main~floor laundry. The deck and porches have been updated as well!! This is a must see!! Although reasonable care was taken to insure accuracy, information is not guaranteed; interested parties should obtain and very any and all information...

