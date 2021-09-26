 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ponca - $150,000

Welcome Home!! Small town living with a cute and cozy, nicely updated home~ what more could you ask for?!! Walking in, you`re sure to be impressed with the stunning vaulted ceiling and barn wood accent wall in the living room to your right. To the left is a huge family room, with tons of natural light. The family room is open to the kitchen~ that features fresh white cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The main floor also has 3 bedrooms~ all with hardwood floors, and a full bathroom. The basement has endless possibilities~ with a 1/2 bathroom and huge open area~ just waiting for your finishing touch. The roof will be professionally replaced prior to closing..

