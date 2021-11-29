Beautiful woodwork and craftmanship from Yesteryear is waiting for you in this home. Shingles were installed approximately 2017. 3 car detached garage has furnace and attic for storage. Two lots are 75' x 150' and 75' x 85' which offers you outdoor space to enjoy. (This home was previously the Parsonage to the Salem Lutheran Church and was moved to this location approximately 25 years ago. A cement block basement was built at that time.) (More photos will be available in a couple of weeks)..
3 Bedroom Home in Ponca - $205,000
