 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ponca - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ponca - $205,000

Beautiful woodwork and craftmanship from Yesteryear is waiting for you in this home. Shingles were installed approximately 2017. 3 car detached garage has furnace and attic for storage. Two lots are 75' x 150' and 75' x 85' which offers you outdoor space to enjoy. (This home was previously the Parsonage to the Salem Lutheran Church and was moved to this location approximately 25 years ago. A cement block basement was built at that time.) (More photos will be available in a couple of weeks)..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News