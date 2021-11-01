 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salix - $159,950

Newer roof & HVAC system. Open concept mainfloor with easy maintenance flooring. Mainfloor bedroom with large closet. Bonus room on the mainfloor could be used as a dining room or an additional bedroom. Kitchen features a large walk-in pantry & eat-in space. Mainfloor Laundry. Sliding glass door leads to a nice sized deck with bench seating and fenced-in corner yard. Oversized detached garage. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms with recent paint updates..

