3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $289,950

Location,Location,Location!! This Sergeant Bluff Home is located Within Walking Distance to all Sergeant Bluff Schools. 3 Bedroom , 2.5 BA , Plus Office w Egress Window. Open Living Room to Dining Room with Gas Fireplace and Doors to 3 Season Porch where you Can Enjoy the Weather and Walk out to Large Deck Surrounding Above Ground Pool. Family Room on Lower Level with Wood burning Fireplace. Schedule a showing today...