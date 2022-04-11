3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $325,900

This is a beautiful open concept home that is ready for you to give it your own personal touch and make it your own. The main level is very inviting and open with living room with gas log fireplace and oak kitchen with brand new Corian counter tops and inset sink and the large main floor family room. The kitchen has new microwave, hardwood floors and newer dishwasher. The main floor family room which was added in 2007, has vaulted ceilings, pass thru to the kitchen, access to the deck and tons of windows. There are 3 bedrooms on the main and the primary bedroom has a newly remodeled bath with Onyx walk~in shower, new laminate flooring and vanity. The basement is full with room for a game table, large family room and bath (stubbed under the tile floor for a shower) . There is room down to make more bedrooms in the future. The home has main floor laundry room, double attached garage with opener and new roof shingles in 2014. The established yard is level and has numerous trees. All this is located in a fantastic Sergeant Bluff neighborhood blocks away from schools...