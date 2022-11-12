 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $443,500

3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $443,500

Just completed, take a look at this charming new build in the Serenity Point Development of Sergeant Bluff!! The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a master suite with walk~in closet and gorgeous walk~in tile shower, and a double sink vanity with quartz countertops. Main floor electric fireplace, sliders leading to patio, kitchen with fully custom cabinets featuring soft/slow close, walk~in pantry, and a center~island with breakfast bar with quartz countertops. Another huge benifit of this beautiful floorplan is the main floor mudroom/laundry room area that leads to the large, attached three car garage. The open~concept basement is partially finished (framed and wired). The exterior features a neutral shade of white with gray brick veneer and black accents. The tax abatement still applies!!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation

Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation

Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News