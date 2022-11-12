3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $443,500

Just completed, take a look at this charming new build in the Serenity Point Development of Sergeant Bluff!! The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a master suite with walk~in closet and gorgeous walk~in tile shower, and a double sink vanity with quartz countertops. Main floor electric fireplace, sliders leading to patio, kitchen with fully custom cabinets featuring soft/slow close, walk~in pantry, and a center~island with breakfast bar with quartz countertops. Another huge benifit of this beautiful floorplan is the main floor mudroom/laundry room area that leads to the large, attached three car garage. The open~concept basement is partially finished (framed and wired). The exterior features a neutral shade of white with gray brick veneer and black accents. The tax abatement still applies!!!!!