3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $445,000

Looking for a new build in Sergeant Bluff that will be ready soon with a great floorplan? This is the one!! The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master suite with walk-in closet and walk-in tile shower, double sink vanity with granite countertops. Main floor gas fireplace w\built-ins, sliding door leading to patio, kitchen with fully custom cabinets featuring soft\slow close, walk-in pantry, center-island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, double oven, vented hood with cooktop, tile backsplash. The main floor also features a mudroom\laundry area and a custom bench off the large, attached three car garage. The open-concept basement is partially finished (framed and wired). The flooring and tile along with garage doors have already been ordered. The exterior color of the home will be white with gray brick veneer and black accent (gutters, etc.). Countertops and other items could still possibly be picked out. The tax abatement still applies!! Anticipated completion date is August 30..