3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $470,750

Join the rapidly growing Community of Serenity Point, in southern Sergeant Bluff, with the purchase of this custom designed home built by Revival Custom Building and Design. This spacious 1,883 square foot Farmhouse Ranch features main floor living with an open concept floor plan (kitchen, dining and living rooms), main floor laundry with half-bath and drop-zone. There is a spacious primary bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. There are two guest rooms and a full bathroom. The basement is ready to finish complete with egress windows. The oversized two stall garage has plenty of room for storage and toys. The exterior features a spacious brick or stone accents and hardboard siding. The new owner will work with the builder to choose paint colors, floor coverings, and select various upgrades. Quartz counter-tops are standard. Buyer is eligible to apply for 10-year tax abatement. Revival Building and Design includes a one-year home builders’ warranty with the property...