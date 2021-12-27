 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $110,000

Very cute, affordable Morningside home!! The main floor features a large living room that could be split for a dining area with newer vinyl flooring, 2 bedrooms with newer flooring and fixtures, updated full bathroom, and kitchen with new backsplash and appliances. Basement is partially finished with the 3rd bedroom, walkout door, and could be finished into more. 1 stall detached garage out back, newer vinyl windows, vinyl siding, roof was completed in 2016, new water heater 2021, and new sprinkler system..

