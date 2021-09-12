 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $112,500

Affordable 3+ bedroom home! Main floor features 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, and eat-in kitchen. Partially finished basement includes den, family area with bar, 3/4 bathroom, and laundry room. Off street parking in back with a nice, private concrete patio. Seller can provide $2500 exterior paint allowance.

