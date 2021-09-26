If you love original hardwood floors, a true Foursquare layout and a quaint front porch, this is the home for you!! This home is clean with good bones and a private backyard full of potential. The inviting entryway is large with built in storage cabinets and the size of the living room will not disappoint. The dining room is open to the living room with nice separation between the kitchen and dining areas, so you can entertain your guests without staring at dirty dishes. Behind the kitchen is a half bath and a very large mudroom that could easily be converted to a main floor laundry or an office. Upstairs you'll find three large bedrooms, all with original hardwood floors in good condition. Off the North bedroom is an additional room that is just waiting for finishing touches. This home has great closet space and storage. The private backyard has a newer fence and a large patio area, great for barbeques or a fire pit. The shed could use some love, but it stays. The roof is newer in 2013, with only a small portion needing attention above the covered porch. The detached garage is clean and dry and is "connected" to the house via a tunnel. This sturdy home will not disappoint so schedule your showing today!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $114,900
