This 3 bed, 2 bath home is great for any family or investor out there. Spacious living room and dining room just off the kitchen. Additionally, the main floor has 1 bed and 1 full bath, while the upstairs has two bedrooms with an additional full bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $114,950
Smiles and pats on the back were replaced by tears and hugs after Remsen St. Mary’s beat Kingsley-Pierson 46-6 in an Iowa 8-player second round game here Friday night.
SIOUX CITY — The community lost a sports icon on Sunday.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City advertising business owner on Tuesday pleaded guilty of selling thousands of doses of erectile dysfunction drugs th…
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
MACY, Neb. -- The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska said Tuesday it will start providing as much as $20,000 per household in housing assistance for trib…
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Tyson Kooima is officially back.
The verdict includes $1 million in punitive damages, $500k for past emotional pain and suffering, $250k for future emotional pain and suffering, more than $160k in lost wages and more than $347k in future lost wages.
SIOUX CITY -- Mary J. Treglia Community House has agreed to help 50 refugees from Afghanistan resettle in metro Sioux City.
Siouxland officials urge multi-residential property owners to appeal valuations
Iowa Senate District 1, which includes the counties of Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola and Palo Alto, will now need a new state senator.