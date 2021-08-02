Solid bungalow currently being used as a rental property. This house sits on a very private lot with tree cover in the backyard with an extra open space. When you walk up to the front door you will notice a little patio area above the 1 car garage with a door that connects to the basement. When you walk inside you will enter into the living room with recently refinished hardwood flooring. The dining room stems off of the living room and takes you into the eat-in kitchen. There are also 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom and extra room without a closet. The basement is wide open and has tons of storage space and has an extra bedroom that leads out to the garage. This property is being sold AS-IS...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $118,000
