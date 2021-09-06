If you love original hardwood floors, a true Foursquare layout and a quaint front porch, this is the home for you!! This home is clean with good bones and a private backyard full of potential. The inviting entryway is large with built in storage cabinets and the size of the living room will not disappoint. The dining room is open to the living room with nice separation between the kitchen and dining areas, so you can entertain your guests without staring at dirty dishes. Behind the kitchen is a half bath and a very large mudroom that could easily be converted to a main floor laundry or an office. Upstairs you`ll find three large bedrooms, all with original hardwood floors in good condition. Off the North bedroom is an additional room that is just waiting for finishing touches. This home has great closet space and storage. The private backyard has a newer fence and a large patio area, great for barbeques or a fire pit. The shed could use some love, but it stays. The roof is newer in 2013, with only a small portion needing attention above the covered porch. The detached garage is clean and dry and is "connected" to the house via a tunnel. This sturdy home will not disappoint so schedule your showing today!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $118,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
HULL, Iowa -- A Doon man has been charged with homicide by vehicle involving a Friday night crash near Hull, Iowa.
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.
DAKOTA CITY — Tyson Foods, by far the largest employer in metro Sioux City, is offering its front-line workers paid sick leave for the first t…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for possessing a gun while selling marijuana.
SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East football team scored early and often on Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium, as the Black Raiders dominated …
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.
SIOUX CITY -- Sarah Taylor's family-owned commercial upholstery business has been going strong and growing since she re-covered a worn-out chu…