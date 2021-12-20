 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $119,000

Solid 1 1\2 story home with good sized rooms walk out basement, 3 bedroom 1 1\4 bath, large peaceful back yard with new deck 5 years ago ( sliding door in dining room to deck ) 1 car attached goes directly into Kitchen. hardwood flooring under living dining carpet not sure about bedrooms. The dormer is huge and basement has tons of potential. Property being sold "AS IS"...

