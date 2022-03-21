 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $120,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $120,000

Large 2 story home on corner lot in desirable northside neighborhood. Would be a perfect flip, rental, or equity builder for an owner occupant. Fabulous built ins, two decorative fireplaces and tons of space are a few of the items that make this a one of a kind home. As a rental this property received $1200\month. Being Sold As~Is. Owner is licensed Realtor..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Avery Brothers Sign Co. changes hands

Avery Brothers Sign Co. changes hands

Steve Avery, a partner at Avery Brothers Sign Company, announced Tuesday that he had purchased his brothers' share in the Sioux City-based company. The transaction was part of a long-term plan, he said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News