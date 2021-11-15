 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $120,000

Well maintained 2 story family home. Main floor has large living-dining room, extra space that can be used as a bedroom or an office with an outside closet. Large kitchen that needs a bit of work. Second floor has 3 bedrooms with large closets and full bathroom. Family bedroom in the basement and a non conforming bedroom with a large closet but no egress window. Laundry are, 3/4 bath and a lot of space for storage.

