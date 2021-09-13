This Cute as a button Home has been loved and well cared for by the same owner for over 30 years. The pride of ownership shows and it could now be yours!! Covered front porch is lovely and the sidewalk connecting the front porch to the backyard/courtyard is so nice and convenient!! This 3 bed 1 bath home features a light, bright and airy interior!! Living room has laminate floors, white trim, and beautiful light fixture. The living spills right into the roomy dining room which is currently holding a dining table with 6 seats and 2 hutches, plenty of room!! Through the dining room is a walkway which leads you to the all updated kitchen with white cabinets, neutral paint color, stainless steel appliances which stay, and nice neutral tile flooring too!! The main floor also features 2 bedrooms with very large closets, and a main floor full bath. Upstairs you'll find a finished dormer with a living space, and 2 beds setup for guests or this would make a wonderful bedroom/playroom for a child!! The basement is clean and has great storage. Notable features of this home are Newer Ac and furnace, All new windows, Easy maintenance exterior, newer roof and gutters, nice lawn shed in the courtyard with all new vinyl privacy fencing (very quaint area to relax), and carport area off street with walkway to backdoor. This is a sale by an Estate and this Home is being offered in as~is condition, no further repairs will be done by the family. Don't let that deter you though because everything is very well kept and nice!! Check it out!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $120,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A partner at Sioux City's oldest accounting firm faces accusations of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fra…
DAKOTA DUNES -- A Missouri homicide suspect was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday at a Dakota Dunes motel.
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City has announced three upcoming performances at Anthem, 111 Third St.
SIOUX CITY -- Two people were arrested following a stabbing at a Sioux City convenience store Saturday afternoon.
"I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died," one doctor said.
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan vowed Friday to defy President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger employers, sayin…
SIOUX CITY – COVID-19 infections rose again in Woodbury County last week, and county health officials believe the increase in infections may b…
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A 6-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident Saturday morning in rural Cedar County, Nebraska.
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
"I saw a car flip. I saw one careen into the median and burst into flames," the unnamed witness said, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.