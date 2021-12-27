3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $125,000

So much to love about this spacious beauty both inside and out. From the beautiful clay tile roof to the fully floored and insulated attic this home is sure not to disappoint. Full of character throughout with its beautiful hardwood floors, crown-moulding and built ins. Lot lines changed recorded in June 2021- Non-conforming lot, however the City has issued a rebuild letter subject to meeting setback requirements. Buyer/Buyers agent to verify room sizes.