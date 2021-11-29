3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $125,000

Adorable updated bungalow on a large corner lot in Sioux City. New vinyl windows and vinyl blue\gray siding in the last year!! Updated tile flooring in dining and living room. Gorgeous natural light. House was entirely repainted in 2020\2021 and new carpet within the last couple of years. Detached 2 stall garage offers tons of storage, or a great place for a workshop!! Main floor laundry just off the updated bathroom. Fenced-in yard for Fido!! Measurements approximate, buyer or buyer's agent to verify..