 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $125,000

Adorable updated bungalow on a large corner lot in Sioux City. New vinyl windows and vinyl blue\gray siding in the last year!! Updated tile flooring in dining and living room. Gorgeous natural light. House was entirely repainted in 2020\2021 and new carpet within the last couple of years. Detached 2 stall garage offers tons of storage, or a great place for a workshop!! Main floor laundry just off the updated bathroom. Fenced-in yard for Fido!! Measurements approximate, buyer or buyer's agent to verify..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News