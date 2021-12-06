3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $129,900

This is a fully renovated home that is ready for it's new owner! Perfect for an investment property or starter home located just a few blocks from Hamilton Blvd. The current sellers have updated the following in 2021: New siding, windows, gutters, concrete on back patio, driveway and front porch, new flooring throughout, new full bath upstairs, new paint, all new electrical and new kitchen appliances that stay! This is on a non-conforming lot.