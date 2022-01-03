Outstanding 3 plus bedroom 2 bath updated with modern touches, fresh paint and all new flooring throughout. Screened back porch. Updated kitchen with appliances included. Main floor has an open concept with kitchen, dining, living room opened plus den (possible 4th bedroom & ½ bath). Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and large updated bathroom. Several replacement windows. Detached garage and plenty of storage in the basement with easy access from the back lawn via cellar door. AHS Home Warranty included...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $129,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who spent and attempted to spend counterfeit $100 bills has been sentenced to prison.
LOS ANGELES – You won’t catch Arthur Duncan badmouthing Lawrence Welk.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been charged on suspicion of tricking a mother into handing over custody of her kids and paying nearly $1…
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell said Nodland and Sunnyside have historically performed well, but district-wide "it's a mixed bag."
While MercyOne is dealing with staffing issues, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's is almost full with patients.
SPRINGFIELD, S.D. -- A South Dakota prison inmate who was convicted in Union County has died.
Before Judge Tod Deck
The fire department has practiced rappelling from the bridge numerous times during training, but this was the first time they have used it in an actual rescue
In business for more than 42 years, Sneaky's Chicken owner Dave Ferris has successfully fought back increased competition, a serious illness, …
Emma Laird had no idea where her character was headed when she read audition scenes for “Mayor of Kingstown.”