3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $132,500

Looking for an AFFORDABLE home in a convenient Morningside location? Here's your opportunity to own this well cared for 3 bedroom, 1 3\4 bath bungalow. Set on a corner lot with both off street parking and an oversize 2 car garage. Interior features hardwood floors, natural woodwork, many updates in the kitchen and baths, updated plumbing and a finished basement. Has Wi~Fi thermostat. Also has newer windows and roof. Seller is providing a One Year AHS Home Warranty at no cost to the Buyer at closing..