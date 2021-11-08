 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $134,500

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $134,500

Charm and Character abounds in this 3 bedroom 1 bath home with original features crown molding, 2 fireplaces, NEW bathroom, plaster lath gone all sheet rocked but kitchen, railings to upstairs new, cedar siding most plumbing original hardwood floors redone UP but dogs caused seller to carpet didn`t want to ruin floors. Roof shingles about 5 years old was resheeted, and guttered and front sidewalk . Tt has shared driveway for garage which is used as storage plus driveway installed for additional parking for 4 more cars. ropes and weights redone so top comes down and bottom up insulated and that time. very few items left to finish (kitchen sheetrock and flooring and living dining floors then perfection.).

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News