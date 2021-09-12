Outstanding 3 plus bedroom 2 bath updated with modern touches, fresh paint and all new flooring throughout. Screened back porch. Updated kitchen with appliances included. Main floor has an open concept with kitchen, dining, living room opened plus den (possible 4th bedroom & ½ bath). Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and large updated bathroom. Several replacement windows. Detached garage and plenty of storage in the basement with easy access from the back lawn via cellar door. AHS Home Warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $134,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A partner at Sioux City's oldest accounting firm faces accusations of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fra…
DAKOTA DUNES -- A Missouri homicide suspect was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday at a Dakota Dunes motel.
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City has announced three upcoming performances at Anthem, 111 Third St.
"I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died," one doctor said.
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan vowed Friday to defy President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger employers, sayin…
Before Judge Patrick Tott
SIOUX CITY – COVID-19 infections rose again in Woodbury County last week, and county health officials believe the increase in infections may b…
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
"I saw a car flip. I saw one careen into the median and burst into flames," the unnamed witness said, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.