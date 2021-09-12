3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $134,999

Outstanding 3 plus bedroom 2 bath updated with modern touches, fresh paint and all new flooring throughout. Screened back porch. Updated kitchen with appliances included. Main floor has an open concept with kitchen, dining, living room opened plus den (possible 4th bedroom & ½ bath). Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and large updated bathroom. Several replacement windows. Detached garage and plenty of storage in the basement with easy access from the back lawn via cellar door. AHS Home Warranty included.