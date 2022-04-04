 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $135,000

Now is your chance to stop renting and start owning OR start charging rent and build your rental portfolio. This Morningside home close to schools and shopping has 3 bedrooms (1 of them is a large dormer with built~ins and tons of storage space), 1 bathroom on the main floor and a shower in the basement. The basement is large and has plenty of space for you to make an additional bedroom if you choose !! Fenced in flat backyard makes it easy to maintain as well as a great place for grilling with space to put a firepit or perhaps a swingset!! Roof 2016, water heater 2019, exterior has low maintenance slate siding...

