3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $138,000

Adorable, UPDATED bungalow on a quarter acre fenced lot!! Newer windows. Newer kitchen with island\breakfast bar, french doors to large deck and tile floors. Newer bath with tiled floor. Three good sized bedrooms all on the main floor. Walkout basement with finished family room. Storage area is great!! Lots of possibilities!! Shop area combined with utility room for those small home projects. Radon Mitigation system installed in 2010. Tuck under garage with backyard\alley access. Large fenced in yard offers privacy for spring time fun. Come and see for yourself!! And make it YOURS!!!