Adorable, UPDATED bungalow on a quarter acre fenced lot!! Newer windows. Newer kitchen with island\breakfast bar, french doors to large deck and tile floors. Newer bath with tiled floor. Three good sized bedrooms all on the main floor. Walkout basement with finished family room. Storage area is great!! Lots of possibilities!! Shop area combined with utility room for those small home projects. Radon Mitigation system installed in 2010. Tuck under garage with backyard\alley access. Large fenced in yard offers privacy for spring time fun. Come and see for yourself!! And make it YOURS!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $138,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FORDYCE, Neb. -- Therapists will tell you that a key to recovering from a traumatic injury is a positive attitude and motivation to work hard …
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after being hired as an assistant Woodbury County Attorney 10 years ago, Jacklyn Fox identified areas in which she belie…
SIOUX CITY -- A plea agreement guaranteed that Carlos Morales would be sentenced to 50 years in prison for firing shots into a Morningside hou…
Before Judge Tod Deck
P.J. Vaske claimed a top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$250,000 Extreme Cash" scratch game, according to a statement from the Iowa Lottery.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking a judge to assess penalties of $5,000 per day for hundreds of days on which the violations occurred. A lawsuit filed Friday lists numerous violations dating back to March 2012.
SIOUX FALLS — The director of a South Dakota agency has resigned amid scrutiny over Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-on role in the agency prior to hi…
METRO FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Bishop Heelan's Ellie Gengler makes smooth transition to Morningside
SIOUX CITY — Ellie Gengler knew her high school experience was going to prepare her for college.
The new 1,512-bed prison would replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.
The audit was expected to cost the county somewhere between $5,000 and $30,000,